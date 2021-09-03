Courts Must Protect All Tenants Under NY Housing Law

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 3:43 PM EDT) -- "They changed the locks." There are few calls that cause housing advocates more concern than ones that begin like this. This statement, or some variation of it, usually signifies the onset of a conversation about an illegal lockout. In general, in New York, it is illegal to evict someone without going through the judicial system. Unfortunately, even after landmark legislation — the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act — strengthened protections for occupants in unlawful eviction proceedings, some courts are still refusing to restore unlawfully evicted individuals who are not deemed tenants to their homes. These cases have created and will...

