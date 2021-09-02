Virtual Currencies Gain Recognition In Texas Commercial Law

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Virtual currencies have become officially recognized in Texas' commercial code as part of a state law that passed earlier this year, alongside a measure aimed at bolstering the blockchain industry in the state. H.B. 4474, which adds references to virtual currencies to the state's commercial laws, and H.B. 1576, which mandates a working group to study blockchain-related matters, went into effect Wednesday. Both bills cleared the legislature in May and were signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in June. H.B. 4474 amends the state's Business & Commerce Code to recognize cryptocurrencies, including by defining security interests for virtual currencies and specifying...

