BancorpSouth, Cadence To Sell Branches As Part Of Merger

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 9:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that BancorpSouth Bank and Cadence Bank have agreed to sell bank branches to resolve antitrust concerns surrounding BancorpSouth's planned acquisition of Cadence. Under the terms of the agreement, BancorpSouth and Cadence have agreed to sell seven branches in northeastern Mississippi with more than $446 million in deposits, according to a press release from the DOJ. The merger will make BancorpSouth the 10th-largest bank, based on assets, in its nine-state region in the southeastern U.S. and the 46th-largest bank in the country, according to the release. In a statement, acting Assistant Attorney General Richard A....

