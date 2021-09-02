EPA Finds Climate Change Risks Higher For Racial Minorities

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released a new report Thursday that predicts many communities already lacking resources and infrastructure will be disproportionately harmed by climate change, including a finding that some immigrant communities are more at risk of flooding. The EPA said in a statement that the report forecasting how the impacts of climate change may be distributed across the American public is "one of the most advanced environmental justice studies to date." The agency said that its peer-reviewed analysis shows how some already under-resourced populations are especially vulnerable to more frequent and severe heat waves and flooding as well as...

