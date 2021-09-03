Chubb Unit Beats NJ Dental Offices' Virus Coverage Suit

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Chubb unit ACE American Insurance Co. doesn't need to cover the pandemic losses that a group of New Jersey dental practices suffered because of government restrictions, a federal court has ruled, pointing to a virus exclusion in their policies. U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman said Thursday that a "remarkably consistent body of case law" in the Garden State favored ACE over nearly a dozen South Jersey dental practices that sued the insurer. Hillman also denied the practices' efforts to stay a ruling based on the outcomes of similar pending suits in New Jersey. The practices were all grouped under the...

