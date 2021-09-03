9th Circ. Revives Iraqi Asylum Resettlement Dispute

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals didn't provide the evidence to back its finding that an Iraqi man is ineligible for asylum because he has been "firmly resettled" in Brazil, the Ninth Circuit has ruled. A three-judge panel ruled that an immigration judge and the BIA were wrong to deny Ali Hussein Ali Al Gburi's asylum claim under the firm resettlement bar, which blocks migrants from seeking asylum within the U.S. if they're offered permanent residence, citizenship or another means to achieve permanent immigration status in a third country. In an unpublished opinion Friday, the panel found that the government failed to...

