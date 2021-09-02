Keds Says Hanes Tried To Extort It Via 'Champion' TM Suit

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Keds LLC is accusing its longtime business partner Hanesbrands Inc. of trying to "extort" the shoe company by levying "baseless" trademark litigation over use of the "Champion" mark in an attempt to secure better terms for a footwear licensing agreement, according to a complaint filed Thursday in Massachusetts federal court. Keds alleges that Hanes created a scheme by filing "meritless" litigation — which a Massachusetts federal judge dismissed in May — in an attempt to force Keds to renegotiate their agreement that allowed Hanes to use the Champion mark for "high performance athletic shoes" in the United States and Canada. "Hanes' legal theories...

