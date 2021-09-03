Ill. Courts Chip Away At Trial Backlog Amid Delta Surge

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Illinois' state and federal courts are optimistic about steadily tackling a significant backlog of civil and criminal trials put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the return next month of speedy trials in Cook County, despite health and safety challenges posed by a surge in the delta variant. Attorneys who have tried cases in-person in Illinois courtrooms since trials resumed in the spring say that despite those public health issues, it's been easier than expected to adjust to "the new normal," where jurors are spread throughout the courtroom and arguments are delivered with everyone in court wearing a face mask....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS