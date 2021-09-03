Berkshire Unit Fights Nursing Home's Coverage For $3.4M Award

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A bankrupt Naperville, Illinois, nursing home can't tap into professional liability coverage for a $3.4 million default judgment in a wrongful death suit, according to a Berkshire Hathaway unit's federal suit, as the nursing home never timely reported the claim under its policy. At no point did Community Nursing and Rehabilitation Center LLC communicate under its senior care liability insurance policy any potential claim or suit from the estate of Patricia Gow over the resident's death at the nursing home, according to National Fire & Marine Insurance Co. in Thursday's filing. The nearly $3.4 million default judgment issued by an Illinois...

