Mortgage Co. Settles Needless Inspection Suit for $2.7M

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Freedom Mortgage Corp. has reached a proposed $2.7 million class action settlement over fees for allegedly unnecessary inspections, according to a request for preliminary approval from a Pennsylvania federal court. After a lawsuit claimed the company charged to send inspectors past properties to make sure they hadn't been abandoned — even when the owners were working on repayment plans and intended to keep their houses — the company has signed a settlement saying it will pay back part of the fees for tens of thousands of homeowners. The parties asked U.S. District Judge Robert D. Mariani to give the settlement his...

