Ga. Biz Aims To Ax Hotel Claim Over 'Super-Spreader' Event

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Georgia staffing company Insight Global LLC is seeking summary judgment in a case involving a Florida-based Marriott hotel that accused it of breaching an agreement in relation to a conference canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. In a motion filed Thursday in the Georgia State-wide Business Court, Insight Global said Orlando World Center Marriott can't prove it was ready to safely hold the long-scheduled event with attendees expected from 60 cities across the U.S. and Canada. "To this day, the hotel never has provided Insight Global any explanation of how the hotel possibly could have accommodated the indoor meetings, receptions, social...

