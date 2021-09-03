Payment Tech Co. Says Ex-VP Broke Noncompete Agreement

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Credit card processing tech company Global Payments Inc. has sued a former vice president in Georgia federal court over claims that he broke a noncompete agreement that he signed when accepting stock options by going to work for a competitor. Michael Cottrell served as Global Payments' vice president of integrated product solutions before jumping in June to rival Metrics Global Inc., in violation of the stock options deal he signed, the company said on Thursday. As part of that deal, Cottrell received stock for three years, but he pledged he wouldn't work for a competitor for at least a year after leaving....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS