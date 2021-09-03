Ex-Worker Says NBA's 76ers Ran Afoul Of NJ Race Bias Law

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A former facility manager hit the Philadelphia 76ers with a New Jersey racial discrimination lawsuit on Wednesday, claiming that the team effectively 86'd him for a better-paid white replacement after his bosses overworked and ridiculed him. Anthony Ngo says the organization violated New Jersey's Law Against Discrimination when it "constructively discharged" him by making working conditions so intolerable that he had little choice but to quit, and then failed to pay him severance. Ngo, who is Asian and Latino, worked as director of facilities management at the team's Camden, New Jersey, training facility from November 2016 to September 2019, where he...

