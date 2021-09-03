Cree And Rival Want ITC To Review LED Patent Ruling

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- LED bulb manufacturer Cree Inc. and a rival New Jersey lighting company separately want the U.S. International Trade Commission to take a look at how an administrative law judge came down in their infringement case last month. In a pair of petitions lodged Thursday, both RAB Lighting Inc. and Cree took aim at an initial determination from Administrative Law Judge Clark Cheney, 200 pages long and issued last month. It found that lamps and lighting devices RAB imported into the U.S. violated Section 337 of the Tariff Act, which prohibits unfair trade or unfair competition in importation. Judge Cheney had recommended...

