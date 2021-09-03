Akerman Helps With $45M NY Life Real Estate Loan

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- New York Life loaned $45 million to a Romanoff Equities entity for a retail property in Manhattan's Meatpacking District in a deal Akerman helped with on the lender side, according to records made public in New York on Friday. The loan from New York Life Insurance Co. is for 860 Washington St. The property is two blocks west of the 14th Street-Eighth Avenue subway station, where the A, C and E trains stop. The building has "the largest and most compelling glass storefront in the Meatpacking District" and is "unlike any other retail opportunity in the neighborhood," according to Romanoff Equities...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS