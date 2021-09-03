House Committee Takes Step To Electrify US Vehicle Fleet

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A key House committee has approved $12 billion to help electrify the federal government's vehicle fleet, including funding for the United States Postal Service fleet and to build the charging support infrastructure needed to power the vehicles across the nation. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform voted Thursday to approve the funding, which would make good on a promise made by President Joe Biden earlier this year to electrify the more than 225,000 vehicles in the federal fleet. The funding will now be considered as a part of a massive $3.5 trillion budget resolution Democrats plan to pass and send...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS