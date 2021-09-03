SEC Files Insider Trading Suits Against Homebuilder, Execs

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed two complaints Friday against an Arizona-based mobile home company and its former executive as well as a former executive of an Indiana-based homebuilder for insider trading. According to the complaints filed in Arizona and Indiana federal courts, Cavco Industries Inc, its former CEO, and an employee of Skyline Corporation violated the Securities and Exchange Act when they traded stock based on non-public information disclosed during merger discussions between the two companies. Cavco's former CEO, Joseph Stegmayer, has since settled with the SEC without admitting to or denying any wrongdoing, while the company is still in...

