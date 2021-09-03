Suit Says Walmart Allowed Theft From Comatose Worker

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- An Alabama woman said Walmart breached its fiduciary duties by helping a thief steal disability benefits from her employee pay card while she lay in a coma, then failed to investigate her fraud claim. In a proposed class action filed Friday in Alabama federal court, Terrica Evans said that Walmart, its payment distributor Money Network Finance and disability claims administrator Sedgwick touted the reloadable debit cards "as safe and secure" and yet refused to invest in security measures to prevent identity theft and cybersecurity threats. Instead, said Evans, Walmart and its co-conspirators "exploited" the disability benefits plan "to maximize its own...

