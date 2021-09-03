Texas Nurse 'Humiliated' During Surgery Sees Suit Axed

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A charge nurse who claims he was humiliated and assaulted by his colleagues while unconscious during hernia repair surgery had his lawsuit dismissed by a Texas appellate court on Friday when it determined his claims were actually health care liability claims that required an expert report to avoid early dismissal. A three-justice panel of the Sixth Court of Appeals determined that Michael Sonnier's suit should have been tossed by the trial court because he failed to support his allegations with an expert's report explaining what the standard of care should have been for a hernia patient and how that standard wasn't...

