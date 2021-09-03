BP Says Some Deepwater Suits Not Supported By Diagnoses

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- BP America on Friday asked a Florida federal judge overseeing dozens of suits stemming from the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill to rule in the company's favor on claims brought by 20 individuals it says haven't submitted proof of a medical diagnosis attributable to the spill. The oil giant urged the court to grant summary judgment in its favor and find that 20 people lack evidence that they suffer from health problems allegedly caused by oil or chemicals used to clean up the affected coastline after the spill. The plaintiffs are part of roughly 200 back-end litigation option plaintiffs still standing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS