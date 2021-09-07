Ponzi Investors Win Approval Of $54M Deal With Comerica

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has given the initial green light to the $54.2 million deal that a proposed class of investors struck with Comerica Bank in a suit accusing the bank of turning a blind eye to an alleged Ponzi scheme by Woodbridge Group. During a remote hearing Friday, U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee granted preliminary approval to the multimillion-dollar settlement that was inked last month and resolves claims for nearly 8,000 Woodbridge investors, saying the deal confers substantial benefits to the settlement class and avoids the costs and risks of continued litigation. About 61% of the class are members...

