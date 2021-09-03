Chinese Investors, Fla. Firm Settle Visa Fraud Claims

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A group of 20 Chinese nationals told a Florida federal court Thursday that they had settled their claims against a law firm accused of helping operate an EB-5 investor fraud scheme through a purported Palm Beach resort project. The Chinese nationals, who were among a larger group of investors from China, Iran and Turkey who put $50 million into the project, asked the court to drop their claims against Palm Beach attorney Leslie Robert Evans and his firm Leslie Robert Evans & Associates PA. The investors and the attorney told the court they had agreed to a settlement on June 21...

