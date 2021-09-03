Mass. Justices OK COVID-19 Deadline Tolling In Injury Case

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court on Friday made clear that its emergency order tolling civil suit filing deadlines due to the COVID-19 pandemic has broad applications, and it affirmed a trial court's decision to greenlight a grocery store injury suit. The state's highest court upheld a Suffolk County judge's denial of a motion to dismiss in a suit accusing the Shaw's Supermarkets Inc. grocery chain of causing customer Margarita Melendez to suffer a concussion and other injuries when a worker hit her with a shopping cart. At issue is whether Melendez, who lodged her Sept. 24, 2020, complaint regarding the Sept. 3,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS