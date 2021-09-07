CVS Tells High Court Mailed Prescriptions Not Disability Bias

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- CVS Pharmacy Inc. told the U.S. Supreme Court that federal law doesn't allow HIV-positive individuals to pursue discrimination claims alleging they were unfairly affected by their health plans' requirement that they get their prescriptions by mail or at a CVS store rather than at a neighborhood pharmacy. The pharmacy chain argued in a brief Friday that Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, and by extension the Affordable Care Act, doesn't allow people claiming disability bias to cite so-called disparate impact, or say they were affected disproportionately by a seemingly neutral policy like prescriptions by mail. "Section 504 guarantees equal opportunity, not 'equal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS