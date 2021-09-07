Superfund Costs Were Wrongly Divvied Up, 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A lower court's crucial error in evaluating which companies bear the cost of cleaning up chlorinated solvents contamination near Indianapolis requires the entire $1.7 million damages award to be vacated, the Seventh Circuit has ruled. A three-judge panel held Friday that the district court made a critical mistake before a bench trial in a cleanup case under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act and must now recalculate liability. The district court's mistake came at the summary judgment stage of the litigation, when it concluded thatenvironmental harm and attendant CERCLA liability could be apportioned based on what portion of the...

