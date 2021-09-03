Texas Driller Files USMCA Dispute Over Zama Oil Field

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 10:20 PM EDT) -- Talos Energy Inc. filed an investor-state arbitration claim under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, challenging the Mexican government's decision to give its state-owned oil company Pemex control of the Zama oil field, the Texas-based offshore driller announced Friday. Talos Energy and Talos International Holdings SCS said in a statement that Mexico's decision to designate Petróleos Mexicanos, or Pemex, as the operator of the Zama field violated the USMCA because the field is supposed to be a shared development project. The notices of dispute are the first step before moving to international arbitration under the USMCA, but Talos said it hopes to engage in...

