11th Circ. Tosses Insurer's Escape Bid For HVAC Death Suit

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 2:20 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled that National Trust Insurance Co.'s suit seeking a declaration that it doesn't have to cover a heating and cooling company overlaps with a wrongful death lawsuit filed in Alabama state court and was rightly dismissed by a federal court. In a published opinion issued Friday, the court said U.S. District Judge Liles C. Burke did not err in ending National Trust's attempt to limit its liability coverage in the 2018 deaths of Carl and Mary Hoge. Judge Adalberto Jordan, writing for the court, said the federal Declaratory Judgment Act gives federal courts "unique and substantial discretion" to...

