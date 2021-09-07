Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

11th Circ. Tosses Insurer's Escape Bid For HVAC Death Suit

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 2:20 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled that National Trust Insurance Co.'s suit seeking a declaration that it doesn't have to cover a heating and cooling company overlaps with a wrongful death lawsuit filed in Alabama state court and was rightly dismissed by a federal court.

In a published opinion issued Friday, the court said U.S. District Judge Liles C. Burke did not err in ending National Trust's attempt to limit its liability coverage in the 2018 deaths of Carl and Mary Hoge.

Judge Adalberto Jordan, writing for the court, said the federal Declaratory Judgment Act gives federal courts "unique and substantial discretion" to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!