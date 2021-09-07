Albright Is Asked To Punish Oil Biz In Patent Fight

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 9:12 PM EDT) -- An oilfield technology company wants U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright to issue sanctions that could significantly boost its patent case against a Texas rival, according to a motion that blames a noninfringement ruling last year on "concealed critical evidence" in the case. The fiberglass rod brand Superod and its affiliate Finalrod IP asked Judge Albright on Friday to prevent Endurance Lift Solutions from "presenting any evidence" in defense of its argument that a competing line of fiberglass rods do not infringe patents the Superod companies asserted. Superod and Finalrod first sued equipment maker John Crane Inc. for alleged infringement in 2015. Endurance...

