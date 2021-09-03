Honeywell Hits COVID-19 Mask Distributor With $125M Suit

Law360, New York (September 3, 2021, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A unit of Honeywell International sued a safety equipment distributor with ties to a noted securities lawyer for nearly $125 million in Manhattan federal court Friday, claiming the distributor failed to pay for millions of COVID-19 protective masks it had agreed to purchase and resell. The complaint by North Carolina-headquartered Honeywell Safety Products USA Inc. says that Arkansas-based Akkad Distribution LLC owes it nearly $125 million under a 2020 contract and a subsequent amendment to purchase 125 million N95 masks. Akkad has ties to David Maser, the suit says. Maser's LinkedIn page says he currently is of counsel with 100-lawyer Cohen...

