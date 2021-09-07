Anti-Mask Shoppers Told To Turn Over Facebook Messages

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A court-appointed special master overseeing discovery disputes in a challenge to grocer Giant Eagle's COVID-19 mask mandate has recommended that several shoppers be compelled to turn over private Facebook messages about the case and pay part of the chain's legal costs as a sanction. In a mixed report Friday to a Pennsylvania federal court, special discovery master Mary-Jo Rebelo of Burns White LLC tackled a pile of discovery disputes in the consolidated cases of dozens of grocery shoppers who claim that they can't wear face coverings due to medical conditions. Rebelo recommended that several plaintiffs work with a "tech-savvy paralegal" on the defense...

