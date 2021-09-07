ITC Properly Steered Jeep-Indian Co. IP Row, Fed. Circ. Told

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 9:21 PM EDT) -- The International Trade Commission has urged the Federal Circuit to uphold the commission's ruling that Indian automaker Mahindra's imported Roxor vehicle infringed on the "iconic" trade dress of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Jeep brand, but also that a redesigned Roxor does not infringe. The ITC's reply brief on Friday told the circuit court that the appeal of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. wrongly "hinges" on an assertion that the original Roxor is based on the generic design of certain World War II military vehicles produced by Jeep's predecessor company as well as the Ford Motor Co. The commission said its decision concluded that...

