Judge Turns Down Sanctions Bid In Toxic Release Row

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge has declined to impose discovery-related fines on an explosives manufacturer accused of exposing a worker at a neighboring facility to a plume of toxic gases, finding that the company did not deliberately withhold data even though the process was "clouded in murkiness." U.S. District Judge Henry Edward Autrey on Friday denied a renewed motion for sanctions by Teddy Scott, the plaintiff and one-time electrical foreman, claiming that Dyno Nobel Inc. violated discovery procedures by concealing requested data related to the release of nitric oxide and nitrogen dioxide, or NOx. The judge said that Dyno didn't do this intentionally, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS