FCA Sharpens Investment Fraud Case Against Soccer Exec

Law360, London (September 7, 2021, 1:40 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has bolstered accusations that a former soccer league director misled consumers into investing £1.3 million ($1.8 million), arguing in court on Tuesday that he directly contributed to investors' losses. The City watchdog won permission at a High Court hearing on Tuesday morning to add allegations that Mohammed Kabir had directly violated market rules by accepting loans from friends and family for a "diverse" business portfolio investment plan that allegedly did not exist. Master Karen Shuman approved the FCA's move to widen its lawsuit after Kabir, the former director of Soccer League UK Ltd., denied assisting others in taking unauthorized deposits from consumers....

