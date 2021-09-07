Auction House Escapes £20M Suit Over Luxury Car Sales

Law360, London (September 7, 2021, 5:38 PM BST) -- A judge has tossed most of a lawsuit against Bonhams and others filed by a company alleging it lost more than £20 million ($28 million) from an unlawfully run auction on its luxury car collection. Judge Andrew Keyser, sitting as a judge at the High Court, said on Monday that a settlement deal left only a claim against an auto importer. Except for a so-called conversion claim against auto importer Evert Louwman, the claims made by Maranello Rosso Ltd. were "not reasonably arguable," Judge Keyser concluded. Maranello Rosso, or MRL, was incorporated in 2013 specifically to buy a collection of classic cars...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS