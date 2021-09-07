Coca-Cola Beats UK Supplier's £11.5M Market Abuse Claim

Law360, London (September 7, 2021, 3:54 PM BST) -- A court has tossed a British soft drinks supplier's £11.5 million ($15.8 million) lawsuit accusing Coca-Cola of acquiring its customer data to undercut sales, saying on Tuesday there was no evidence that the soda giant abused its market dominance. In a unanimous decision, the Competition Appeal Tribunal struck out claims that Coca-Cola European Partners Great Britain Ltd. had lured Forrest Fresh Foods Ltd. into turning over customers' names and information about distribution quantities in a move to cut the middleman out of sales. The tribunal found that there was no evidence to support the wholesalers' allegations that Coca-Cola was engaged in anti-competitive behavior. Forrest Fresh's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS