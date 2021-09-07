Morgan & Morgan Aims To Settle Suit Over Ga. Office Lease

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 2:17 PM EDT) -- Morgan & Morgan has told the Georgia State-wide Business Court it plans to negotiate a settlement with real estate advisory firm Newmark Grubb Knight Frank and its top Georgia agent over the costs of an Atlanta office space lease. Judge Walter W. Davis on Saturday granted a joint motion to stay proceedings in the negligence suit, giving the parties until Nov. 2 to either dismiss the case with prejudice or submit a proposed case management order for how it should proceed. Morgan & Morgan Atlanta PLLC claims it was induced to sign "financially bad" lease amendments between 2013 and 2015 for more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS