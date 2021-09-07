Texas Panel Halts Trial Judge's Ivermectin Treatment Order

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Saturday blocked a Houston-area trial judge's order compelling a Memorial Hermann Health System hospital to treat a COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug used on humans and animals. Memorial Hermann, doing business as Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital, had appealed to the First Court of Appeals earlier that day to undo a Friday order from Fort Bend County District Judge Rodney Williams requiring the hospital to treat Pete Lopez with the drug, after Lopez's wife requested the treatment. A three-justice panel entered an order granting the hospital temporary relief, shielding it from Judge Williams's order....

