U.S. Reps. Seek $5M In SBA Funds For Native Entrepreneurs

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Two U.S. House members have introduced a bill to double funds to $5 million annually for the Small Business Administration's Office of Native American Affairs, saying they hope to support Native entrepreneurs with a grant program that would better connect business owners with SBA resources. Democratic Reps. Joe Neguse of Colorado and Sharice Davids of Kansas, a member of the House Small Business Committee and an enrolled member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, introduced Friday the Native American Entrepreneurial Opportunity Act of 2021, saying it will give Native American small businesses a more prominent seat at the table within the SBA....

