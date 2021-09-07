3 Firms Shape Apax, Warburg's €5B Dutch Telecom Co. Buy

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Apax Partners LLP and Warburg Pincus LLC plan to buy T-Mobile Netherlands from Deutsche Telekom AG and Sweden's Tele2 AB through a deal that sets the Dutch telecom company's equity value at €5.1 billion ($6 billion), the firms said Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom anticipates net cash proceeds of €3.8 billion, the German telecommunications giant said, taking into account proceeds to Tele2, which owns a 25% stake in T-Mobile Netherlands, as well as other debt. The private equity-backed deal is subject to regulatory approvals, and a projected closing date was not immediately available. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS