Loan Fraudster Tucker Shakes Off Monitor After Beating FTC

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge has started phasing out court-ordered monitoring of assets tied to ex-race car driver and convicted fraudster Scott Tucker, five months after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down $1.3 billion in relief for his payday loan victims.

The high court ruling, a body blow to the Federal Trade Commission's frequent use of injunctive powers in federal court to recover money obtained through fraud and antitrust conduct, meant that the commission can no longer pursue the largely uncollected funds it said Tucker and his fraudulent lender network owed consumers.

Tucker, through his company AMG Capital Management LLC, brought the...

