Insurers Drop Pollution Coverage Suit Against Steel Co.

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A group of CNA Insurance units dropped their Texas federal court lawsuit seeking a declaration they aren't obligated to defend steel bar manufacturer Niagara LaSalle Corp. against two environmental remediation claims involving the company's alleged discharge of toxic materials. The notice of voluntary dismissal filed Friday comes less than two weeks after Continental Casualty Co., Transportation Insurance Co., National Fire Insurance Co. of Hartford, Transcontinental Insurance Co., and Continental Insurance Co. informed the court for a second time that a tentative agreement had been reached to end the litigation. They said then that more time was needed to put pen to...

