Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurers Drop Pollution Coverage Suit Against Steel Co.

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A group of CNA Insurance units dropped their Texas federal court lawsuit seeking a declaration they aren't obligated to defend steel bar manufacturer Niagara LaSalle Corp. against two environmental remediation claims involving the company's alleged discharge of toxic materials.

The notice of voluntary dismissal filed Friday comes less than two weeks after Continental Casualty Co., Transportation Insurance Co., National Fire Insurance Co. of Hartford, Transcontinental Insurance Co., and Continental Insurance Co. informed the court for a second time that a tentative agreement had been reached to end the litigation. They said then that more time was needed to put pen to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!