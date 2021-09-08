Centra Tech Investors Again Seek Class Cert. Over $32M ICO

Law360, Miami (September 8, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A group of Centra Tech Inc. investors tried for the second time to get their proposed class certified Wednesday in a suit over a fraudulent $32 million initial coin offering, telling a Florida federal judge that they had revised their class definition and had obtained documents that could easily identify class members. James Taylor-Copeland, who represents the investors, told U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. that they had obtained a spreadsheet that Centra Tech had given the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that will help identify most class members. "Because a vast majority of class members can be identified, there...

