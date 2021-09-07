Advocacy Groups Can't Sue FTC Over Used Car Safety Orders

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Tuesday threw out a suit by three consumer advocacy groups against the Federal Trade Commission for allowing used cars with pending recalls to be advertised as "certified" or safe, ruling that they lacked Article III standing to challenge the agency's consent orders with General Motors and others. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who oversaw the dispute long before her recent elevation to the D.C. Circuit, dismissed the suit accusing the FTC of protecting unscrupulous auto dealers who engage in false and deceptive advertising about the safety of the cars, and alleging that the commission's orders violated its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS