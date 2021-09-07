Philippine Airlines Seeks To Cut $2B In Debt In Ch. 11

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 2:39 PM EDT) -- The flag carrier airline of the Philippines intends to permanently slash more than $2 billion of debt from its balance sheet through a Chapter 11 case filed in New York with support from its creditors and shareholders for a restructuring that will reduce its fleet size and renegotiate existing plane leases. Philippine Airlines declared bankruptcy on Friday with a prearranged Chapter 11 plan that would eliminate more than $2 billion in debt after the airline faced losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) In initial court filings made Friday, Philippine Airlines Inc., or PAL, said COVID-19 had resulted in a...

