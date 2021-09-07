Fed. Circ. Affirms PTAB Loss For SiriusXM On Satellite Patent

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that upheld a satellite broadcasting patent challenged by SiriusXM, despite arguments that the board improperly applied an "inflexible and formulaic form over substance analysis." In a nonprecedential one-line order, a three-judge panel summarily affirmed the PTAB's refusal to nix claims in a satellite broadcasting patent that German research organization Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft zur Förderung der angewandten Forschung asserted against SiriusXM. SiriusXM argued on appeal that the PTAB wrongly refused to consider its unpatentability arguments without an earlier patent that Fraunhofer claimed was not prior art, instead finding that the radio...

