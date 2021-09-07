Fla. Jury Returns $43M Tobacco Verdict Against Philip Morris

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A Florida jury has returned a $43 million verdict in a suit over a lung cancer patient's death, saying cigarette maker Philip Morris was 85% responsible for the harm. The jury in Florida's 11th Circuit on Friday awarded $3.75 million in compensatory damages each to the husband and three children of Norma Lipp, who died in November 1993. It also awarded $28 million in punitive damages. Lipp was 15% responsible for her injuries, the jury found. Lipp, born in Canada in 1938, moved to Connecticut in 1959 and then to Florida in 1969, her lawyer told the jury in opening arguments....

