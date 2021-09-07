Ex-Manager Accuses DOJ Of Misconduct In No-Poach Case

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The former manager for a health care staffing company indicted on criminal antitrust charges for allegedly suppressing the wages of school nurses in Las Vegas accused the U.S. Department of Justice of prosecutorial misconduct over the agency's handling of his case. Ryan Hee, a former manager for VDA OC LLC, filed a motion to dismiss on Friday in Nevada federal court contending that he was not informed about an ongoing criminal investigation when an FBI agent interviewed him without an attorney present. Hee also said the agent failed to tell him that three attorneys from the DOJ's antitrust division were listening...

