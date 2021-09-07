Rutgers Students Seek To Oust Judge In COVID Vaccine Suit

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 3:33 PM EDT) -- A group of Rutgers students said a New Jersey federal judge should step aside from hearing their suit over the university's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students, claiming his previous work as an adjunct professor at Rutgers creates the appearance that he could be biased. The five students and fellow plaintiff and nonprofit Children's Health Defense Inc. on Friday asked U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi to recuse himself from presiding over the case, citing his part-time position as a lecturer in the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters. Judge Quraishi, a onetime magistrate judge, made history this year in becoming the first Muslim...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS