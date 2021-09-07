Ex-NJ County Prosecutor Settles 'Toxic' Bias Suit

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 3:21 PM EDT) -- The parties in a New Jersey state court lawsuit accusing former Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner and his male colleagues of creating a "toxic" workplace for women have settled the claims, according to a notice filed in the docket Tuesday. The notice of settlement — which comes nearly seven weeks after Tyner, a one-time judge, resigned from his post for undisclosed reasons — resolves claims by three female former employees that they faced discrimination for raising concerns about equal pay, cronyism, nepotism and Tyner's own purportedly illegal conduct. The parties have reached an agreement "in principle" on the claims, according...

