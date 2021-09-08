Army's 'Ambiguity' Can't Save Staffing Co.'s Late Bid Protest

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army was justified in cutting a Maryland-based health care staffing firm from the list of bidders vying to provide doctors at a Colorado military hospital, the U.S. Government Accountability Office has ruled, finding the company's challenge untimely. The petitioner, AIMS Locum Tenens LLC, is a female-owned small business that was knocked out of the running to supply emergency department physicians to Evans Army Community Hospital at Fort Carson after the Army determined that AIMS' proposed compensation rates surpassed the maximum allowed. The GAO's ruling affirming the Army's decision was issued in July. A redacted version was released to the...

